Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 256,515 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 189.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Truist Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

