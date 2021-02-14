Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,185 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $206.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

