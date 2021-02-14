Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 62,380 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

