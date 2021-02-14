Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 15.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,868. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.