Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

