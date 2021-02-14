Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

