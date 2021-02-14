LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $183,962.97 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $131.01. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.