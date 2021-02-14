Lucie Martel Sells 600 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Lucie Martel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00.

TSE IFC opened at C$149.24 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.74. The firm has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$146.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$144.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.25.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

