Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.39.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $10,809,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 972,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.