Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $73.00 at JMP Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.39.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lyft by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.