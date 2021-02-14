Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Up 5.1%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.86. 673,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 179,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.