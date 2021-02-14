Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MKTAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $54.39.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

