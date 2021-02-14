Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.04.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a market cap of C$48.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.3800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

