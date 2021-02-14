Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.