Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $135.81

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and traded as high as $148.95. Marshall Motor shares last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 5,701 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.94. The company has a market capitalization of £114.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.84.

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

