Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $397.00

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 57357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.12).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.06. The company has a market cap of £337.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

