Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288,950 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group makes up about 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $174,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.