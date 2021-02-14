Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $414,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

