Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $467,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

ROK opened at $249.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.