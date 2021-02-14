Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $467,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.
ROK opened at $249.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.
In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Featured Article: Float
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.