Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $477,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $291.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.33. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

