Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Cerner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

