Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.