Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 over the last three months.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

