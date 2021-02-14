Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $360,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Copart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

