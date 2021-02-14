Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after acquiring an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

