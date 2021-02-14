Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $94,570.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.03 or 0.00443644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

