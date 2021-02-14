Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $60.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXN opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.