McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

