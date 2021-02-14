McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.