Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in January

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS MFCSF remained flat at $$5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

