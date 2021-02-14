Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.95.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

