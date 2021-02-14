Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $173.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

