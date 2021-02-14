Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.88

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.88 and last traded at $119.74, with a volume of 2996084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

