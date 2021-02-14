Meme Price Up 57.3% This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. Meme has a total market cap of $33.64 million and $20.64 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $1,201.28 or 0.02470656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00478424 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004554 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

