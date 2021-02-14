Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,643.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $13,643.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

