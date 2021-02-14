MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

