Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $129.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.33 million, with estimates ranging from $139.18 million to $142.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $286.68. 14,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total transaction of $486,902.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

