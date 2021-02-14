Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Up 113.5% in January

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the January 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Mad River Investors grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 182,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 338,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of NYSE:MSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.13. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 89.18% and a return on equity of 173.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

