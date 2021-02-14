Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 8,734,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,138,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The firm has a market cap of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.47% of Meten EdtechX Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

