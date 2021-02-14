MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 26th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

CXE opened at $5.20 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

