MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Roth Capital

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.18.

NYSE MGM opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 34.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $478,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 46,205 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

