Michael A. Desjardin Sells 10,786 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $494,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $824,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

