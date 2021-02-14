Michael B. Polk Sells 4,835 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CL opened at $78.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

