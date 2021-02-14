Michael Frederick Klein Sells 23,230 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.