Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,628. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $159.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.