Midas Price Hits $2.31 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004775 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $4,545.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.