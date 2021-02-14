MiL.k (MLK) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.90 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and $10.90 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

