Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $200,475.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,908.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

