MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 62.8% in January

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 144,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,577. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

