MINDOL Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $56.62 million and approximately $353,968.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.00480436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00031226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,177.49 or 0.02404188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

